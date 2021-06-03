Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.40

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

