ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 92,404 shares.The stock last traded at $27.67 and had previously closed at $30.53.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.59.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
