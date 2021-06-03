ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 92,404 shares.The stock last traded at $27.67 and had previously closed at $30.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.59.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

