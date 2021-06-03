Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.59. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 16,068 shares traded.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.