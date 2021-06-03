Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $108.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 175.08 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 35,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.98 per share, with a total value of $3,524,281.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. In the last three months, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 734,388 shares worth $79,384,859. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.