World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of ON opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.