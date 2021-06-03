Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 3,187 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 28.4% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 93,826 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 319.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

