Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.