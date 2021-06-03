World Asset Management Inc Sells 467 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,716,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Service Co. International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SCI opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.85. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

