BlackRock Inc. Buys 844,278 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $630,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,176,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 502,514 shares of company stock worth $40,614,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $85.56 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.30.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

