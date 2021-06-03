American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

