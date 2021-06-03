Zacks: Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Otis Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

OTIS opened at $78.27 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,029,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

