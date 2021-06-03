The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,062 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $169.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

