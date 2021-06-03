BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $595,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

NYSE:PK opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

