Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $635,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2,013.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 499,175 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

FOXF stock opened at $152.55 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Insiders have sold 61,606 shares of company stock worth $8,156,573 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

