BlackRock Inc. Has $650.39 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.16% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $650,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $274,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $633,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

