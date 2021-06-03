BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,051,115 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,051,115 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $658,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $44,521. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

