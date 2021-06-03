Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.45% of Avid Bioservices worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.09 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.89.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.