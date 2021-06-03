Royce & Associates LP Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,625 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Natus Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Natus Medical by 14.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natus Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,824,000 after acquiring an additional 263,371 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Natus Medical by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $277,666.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,147.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 67,196 shares of company stock worth $1,855,398 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.57 million, a PE ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

