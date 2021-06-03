$0.30 EPS Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.33. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of VLY opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,134,000 after acquiring an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 320,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $37,264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

