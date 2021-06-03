Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 192,884 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,417 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $447,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.81.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

