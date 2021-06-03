Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $141.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.77. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.30 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

