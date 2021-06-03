Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 59,051 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,051 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.30. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

