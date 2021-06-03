Royce & Associates LP Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in BayCom were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BayCom Corp has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $197.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

