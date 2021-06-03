Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,317.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.55, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,532.83 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,359.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.