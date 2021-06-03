Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after buying an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROF stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $363.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

