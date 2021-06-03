Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 191.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.19 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

