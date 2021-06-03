Anthony Ray Kappus Sells 3,151 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,467.75 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Redfin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Redfin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Redfin by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

