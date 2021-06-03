Boris Baril Sells 10,000 Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Senior Officer Boris Baril sold 10,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,800.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$14.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of C$424.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of C$10.44 and a 1 year high of C$15.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

