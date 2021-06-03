Christopher Fawzy Sells 3,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Fawzy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $83,850,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,262,000 after buying an additional 242,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after buying an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

