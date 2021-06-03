Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 126,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 105,486 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.