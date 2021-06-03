State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.