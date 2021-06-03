View Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,879 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,144% compared to the average volume of 151 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIEW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

VIEW opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86. View has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that View will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,140,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

