Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 1,021.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after buying an additional 1,176,982 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,920,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $17,450,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after buying an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

