Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $458.31 and last traded at $459.70. 11,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,759,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

