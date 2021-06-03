Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.87

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.87 and last traded at $107.73, with a volume of 612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,692 shares of company stock worth $2,277,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

