Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Finally, Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

TIGO opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

