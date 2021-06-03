Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.20

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 19629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMP. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after acquiring an additional 324,933 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360,480 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

