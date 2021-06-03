One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.80

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

OLP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $548.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,840 shares of company stock valued at $398,244. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.