Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 1,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 376,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 49,236 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.