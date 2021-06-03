Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

