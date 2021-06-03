Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to announce earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.74 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.