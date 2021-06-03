Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 592.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 281,974 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after buying an additional 66,198 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $56,128.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $290,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $268,027. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.