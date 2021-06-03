Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 4,053 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 119.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $41,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,455 shares of company stock worth $1,901,706. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DBX opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

