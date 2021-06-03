Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 912 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $174,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after purchasing an additional 817,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,350 shares of company stock worth $5,948,042. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.91.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.