Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 4,562 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,562 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,670,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $34.93 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $431.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.29.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

ANIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.