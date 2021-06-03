Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 2,149 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,569,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.