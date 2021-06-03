GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $274,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock opened at $287.99 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $289.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.