8,946 Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,301,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,687 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.