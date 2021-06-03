GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $842,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,191,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $796,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $306.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.04.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

