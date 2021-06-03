GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,300 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $54,379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

