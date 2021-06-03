GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,300 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $54,379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22.
In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
